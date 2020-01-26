Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash: reports

Reports are coming in that NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash over California Sunday.
Bryant, 41, was reportedly in a private helicopter flying over Calabasas in Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles Country fire and police departments have confirmed a helicopter did go down in the area.
Bryant spent his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 2016.
Deputies on scene with @LACOFD regarding aircraft crash. https://t.co/o2xkFluzQm pic.twitter.com/BPGfKS6nFt
— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) January 26, 2020
More to come.