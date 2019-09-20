Kootenay jazz performer to take Vernon stage

Holly Hyatt is readying to perform in the Okanagan in October

Holly Hyatt is a West Kootenay-based singer, songwriter and bass player. She grew up in a musical family and has been getting up on stage since she was six years old.

She released her debut solo album Wild Heart in the spring of 2019. Wild Heart is a full-band production—complete with horns and organic sounding keyboards—that showcases Holly’s highly evolved songwriting skills and incredibly soulful but smooth vocal abilities, “there’s a confidence and an assurance of her craft in “Wild Heart” that testifies: This is an artist who has arrived at the peak of her powers” Art Joyce said.

In the fall of 2018, she released her Memphis Soul tinged single River Flows with an accompanying music video. River Flows has received rave reviews from the music community and radio airplay on CBC.

In March 2019, River Flows won Best Rhythm and Blues Song at the Kootenay Music Awards.

Hyatt has previously released three blues and roots albums, as part of the duo Holly and Jon. Their 2016 release Shufflin the Blues reached No. 1 on the Roots Music Report, Acoustic Blues charts. Their 2013 release 1929, was included in the Top 10 best Canadian blues albums of 2013.

Hyatt has performed at the Kaslo Jazz Festival, Unity Music Festival, Central Music Festival, Starbelly Jam, Idlewild Festival, Arts Wells, Arts on the Edge and Whatshan Lake Festival. She has appeared on a nationally televised concert and performed with a big band on the steps of the parliament building in Victoria. She has shared the stage with the Brubeck Brothers, jazz pianist Taylor Eigisti, Sonny Rhodes, Russell Jackson, Alabama Mike, Roy Forbes and Linda McCrea.

Hyatt has also been the opening act for Carlos Del Junco, Leon Russell, the Golden State Lonestar Revue, JW-Jones and she’s worked on the promotion team for Merle Haggard’s 2004 Canadian tour. She is currently touring with her five-piece soul, blues band, her live show has been described as “soul blues meets R&B singer-songwriter. Holly Hyatt and her band have a dynamic live show that leaves the listener feeling uplifted and inspired!”

Holly Hyatt will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 Street) on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. There is a cash bar only on site. Tickets run for $25 online only at vernonjazz.com with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members.

