BOARD MEMBERS The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen elected Doug Holmes, left, as vice-chair of the board of directors. Karla Kozakevich, centre, was acclaimed chair and Petra Veintimilla, right, was acclaimed chair of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District. Missing is Toni Boot, who was acclaimed as vice-chair of the hospital district. (Photo submitted)

Kozeakevich remains chair of RDOS board

Board of directors elects chair and vice-chair at inaugural meeting on Nov. 7

At its inaugural meeting on Thursday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen acclaimed Karla Kozeakevich as the board chair, with Doug Holmes elected as vice-chair.

Kozakevich, who represents Electoral Area E, has been the chair of the regional district board since 2016.

READ ALSO: RDOS collaborates with stakeholders to examine climate projections in the year 2050

READ ALSO: RDOS board remuneration, expenses come to $500,000

Holmes, a Summerland councillor, was one of three nominated for the role of vice-chair. The others were Keremeos mayor Manfred Bauer Riley Gettens of Electoral Area F.

The regional district board consists of elected representatives from each of the nine electoral areas and appointed representatives from six municipalities within the regional district.

In addition, Petra Veintimilla of Oliver was acclaimed as chair of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, with Summerland mayor Toni Boot acclaimed as vice-chair.

The regional district board of directors holds its inaugural meeting each year in early November, which includes the election of the chair and vice-chair of the board of directors and the chair and vice-chair of the hospital district.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton concert date for Blind Melon and guests has been cancelled
Next story
Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

Just Posted

Team Alexa adopts Vernon officer for curbing impaired drivers

Const. Ashley Allen processed 14 impaireds in 2018

Okanagan Film Commission seeks more funding for 2020

Film industry brought $32M to Okanagan economy last year

Armstrong teams score for food bank

Tight & Bright volleyball fundraiser puts Knights up against PVSS senior girls

Okanagan College receives 50K to boost students’ tech careers

Gateway to Tech is a provincial funding program that received a major boost with a donation from RBC

Vernon homeboy NØX knocks out new tracks

HOME extended play collaborates with Billy Nickel and Sammi Morelli

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Kozeakevich remains chair of RDOS board

Board of directors elects chair and vice-chair at inaugural meeting on Nov. 7

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Penticton concert date for Blind Melon and guests has been cancelled

No reason given for cancellation of Canadian dates for Blind Melon, Bif Naked and Soul Asylum

Tough pup recovering after Okanagan hit-and-run

Lizzy suffered several lacerations after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna Thursday night

Tributes, support pour in for Salmon Arm woman who died in Ibiza

GoFundMe account set up to help family of Sarah Lewis with funeral, legal expenses

Most Read