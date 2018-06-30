Vernon’s Lake City Casino to remain open during strike (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Lake City Casino to remain open during strike

Hours have been adjusted for the duration of the labour dispute.

The Lake City Casino Vernon won’t be closing during the strike.

There will, however, be adjusted operating hours. All Slot Machines, Grab & Go and Cash Cage Operations will run normally.

Related: Gateway’s Okanagan casino workers going on strike

Related: Casino worker money demands called ‘unreasonable’

Table Games, Match Eatery and Public House, and the Buffet will remain closed. Lottery payouts will be capped at $500 – the designation as a regional prize payout centre will be suspended until job action ends. Lottery product will still be available for purchase at Guest Services.

Related: Gateway’s Okanagan casino workers to strike

“We were surprised that the union decided to end mediation before there was a discussion on wages. The union’s decision to go on strike before wages were addressed is unfortunate for our business and for our employees,” wrote director of public relations Tanya Gabara in an open letter to the public. “We remain open to meeting with the union and hope that they choose to return to mediation. We also encourage our employees who disagree with a strike to make it clear to the union that they don’t want a strike and want to continue working to support their families.”

She said they will remain committed to having respectful discussions with the union to achieve a mutually agreeable contract that is reasonable and responsible for both the employees and Gateway.

However, regardless of the outcome, they will continue to stay open and serve the community.

During the labour disruption hours of operation will be: Wednesday to Sunday: 12pm to 10pm, Monday and Tuesday: Closed

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP investigate Spallumcheen hit-and-run

Just Posted

Lake City Casino to remain open during strike

Hours have been adjusted for the duration of the labour dispute.

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Casino worker money demands called ‘unreasonable’

Gateway Casinos asks striking workers to return to mediation talks

Updated: Police investigate suspicious death of Vernon woman

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward in incident

UPDATED: Vernon murder suspect denied bail

Justice Frank Cole denied bail for Paramjit Singh Bogarh June 29

Vernon beekeeper concerned after spike of deaths in bee population

Beekeeper Ed Nowek suspects Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus is the reason his bees are dying.

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

Fill up your gas tank in Vernon this weekend

Kelowna - Vernon currently has the cheapest gas prices in the Okanagan

South Okanagan ‘Regulators’ mount up to clean up the streets

A group of concerned Penticton citizens want to clean up the downtown of drug users

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

Botched bank robbery, flying bullets, and terrified horse carriage staff

The voices of those caught up in Stephen Reid’s 1999 gunfire police chase through sleepy Victoria

1 year after vanishing from the sky, B.C. pilot is remembered

Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017

B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

Mique’l Dangeli belongs to Tsimshian First Nation, whose territory straddles border of Alaska, B.C.

Most Read