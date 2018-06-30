Lake City Casino to remain open during strike

Hours have been adjusted for the duration of the labour dispute.

The Lake City Casino Vernon won’t be closing during the strike.

There will, however, be adjusted operating hours. All Slot Machines, Grab & Go and Cash Cage Operations will run normally.

Table Games, Match Eatery and Public House, and the Buffet will remain closed. Lottery payouts will be capped at $500 – the designation as a regional prize payout centre will be suspended until job action ends. Lottery product will still be available for purchase at Guest Services.

“We were surprised that the union decided to end mediation before there was a discussion on wages. The union’s decision to go on strike before wages were addressed is unfortunate for our business and for our employees,” wrote director of public relations Tanya Gabara in an open letter to the public. “We remain open to meeting with the union and hope that they choose to return to mediation. We also encourage our employees who disagree with a strike to make it clear to the union that they don’t want a strike and want to continue working to support their families.”

She said they will remain committed to having respectful discussions with the union to achieve a mutually agreeable contract that is reasonable and responsible for both the employees and Gateway.

However, regardless of the outcome, they will continue to stay open and serve the community.

During the labour disruption hours of operation will be: Wednesday to Sunday: 12pm to 10pm, Monday and Tuesday: Closed

