Lake Country activity centre costs escalate

Rising construction costs have bumped up the price tag of Lake Country’s rec centre.

An additional $400,000 is needed for the Multigenerational Activity Centre (MAC) construction and Nexus Complex upgrade.

“The MAC & Nexus Complex Upgrades project has proven to be a complicated build,” infrastructure services’ Steve Petryshyn said in a report to council. “Working within aging facilities, such as the arena and seniors centre, has resulted in many unforeseen issues.”

Design errors, as well as rising material prices and COVID‐19 related complexities are to blame, said Petryshyn.

The projects were started in July 2020 at a contract value of $6.5 million. Some savings were found, but unforeseen costs are needed to complete construction by the anticipated Aug. 3, 2021 date.

To cover the increase, the district is using gas tax funds, which are doubling for local governments this year. Lake Country is gaining an additional $626,346 from the gas tax.

”This project has been challenging and has already required additional funding,” chief administrative officer Tanya Garost said in her report. “Unfortunately, we are in a period of escalating costs where unknown situations or changes are resulting in acquiring materials at a significantly higher cost than six months ago.”

The Multi‐Generational Activity Centre will provide a permanent home for the Boys and Girls Club so they can continue to deliver programs, including 20 much-needed dedicated daycare spaces.

The project also includes accessibility and functionality improvements to the senior’s centre and arena.

Costs are mainly covered by federal and provincial funding, including $5 million from the Federal Gas Tax Strategic Priorities Fund – Capital Infrastructure Stream, and another $500,000 through the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund. With other funds, the district’s total project budget is $7.77 million.

“It is important that the project is not delayed as the Boys and Girls Club plan to start operations in the new MAC building in September 2021 in conjunction with the new school year,” Petryshyn said.

