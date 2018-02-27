Lake Country break-in foiled by police

“Lake Country members arrived on scene to find a Blue Dodge van parked near by.”

Lake Country RCMP have one man in custody and another still outstanding after the two suspects were observed breaking into a local coffee shop at Oceola Road in Lake Country.

Mounties received a report at approximately 3 a.m. Feb. 26 of a Break and Enter in progress at a local coffee shop in the 11000 block of Oceola Rd off Highway 97 in Lake Country.

“The store was equipped with a live monitoring security system and the security alarm company was able to relay the suspects’ movements to 911 operators as they watched the men on surveillance camera,” said Const. Lesley Smith in a press release.

READ: POLICE WEAR PINK FOR ANTI BULLYING

Police were given a description of the males as one gained entry into the business and the other was standing watch outside the building.

“Lake Country members arrived on scene to find a Blue Dodge van parked near by,” said Smith. “Upon approaching the van, a male driver placed the van into reverse and sped out of the parking lot. The officer was unable to stop the van due to its high rate of speed and dangerous driving.

Police confirmed the business was empty and the suspects had since fled the scene.

The Kelowna police dog unit was called to the location and police service dog Ice was able to locate a track. The dog track lead officers across Highway 97 eastbound onto Woodsdale Road behind a Gas Station. While tracking the first suspect, police came across the Blue Dodge Van which had crashed into a parked boat and trailer in the area. The driver of the van was no where to be seen but the police service dog located his track which lead officers to a building on Pretty Road a few blocks away from the abandoned Van.

“Ice followed the scent and located the male along the fence line of the building,” said Smith. The male was then taken into police custody.

The 52 year old man from Calgary is awaiting court and facing charges of break and enter and fail to stop for police.

RCMP are still looking for a second male suspect who has not been located or identified.

Lake Country RCMP is asking anyone with information about this investigation or any other criminal activity to please contact their local RCMP Detachment. If you would like to remain anonymous, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477.

