Lake Country burglars on the loose after attempted robbery

Two masked individuals tried to empty the Turtle Bay Pub’s ATM on Monday morning

Two masked burglars attempted to rob the Turtle Bay Pub in Lake Country on Monday morning. (Facebook)

Two thieves left empty-handed after an attempted robbery in Lake Country on Monday morning.

The masked individuals broke into the Turtle Bay Pub just before 5 a.m. and attempted to empty the establishment’s ATM.

According to a Facebook post made by a Turtle Bay Pub employee, the pub empties its ATM every night after close and no money was stolen.

The thieves then left the pub and departed Northbound on Highway 97.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Lake Country RCMP.

READ MORE: Accused Lake Country wife-killer going to trial after more than three years

READ MORE: Owner of Lake Country’s controversial Airport Inn charged with assault

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000
Next story
Investigation ongoing in south Vernon shots fired

Just Posted

Lake Country burglars on the loose after attempted robbery

Two masked individuals tried to empty the Turtle Bay Pub’s ATM on Monday morning

Cirque-inspired Nutcracker sleigh rides into outdoor Armstrong theatre

Caravan Farm Theatre stages unique re-imagining of beloved Christmas classic

Vernon Realty group’s annual coat drive a success

Some of city’s most vulnerable to stay a bit warmer this winter

Vernon’s 2020 Tattoo planning begins

The Okanagan Military Tattoo, Vernon’s largest indoor event, will run July 25-26 at Kal Tire Place

Missing Okanagan teens believed to be in Armstrong

Young couple was reported missing last week

Investigation ongoing in south Vernon shots fired

RCMP have no updates from Nov. 1 incident

UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case

Melissa Tooshley expected in court on Thursday in same case

Alleged drunk driver survives crash into Kettle River

The crash happened Saturday near Grand Forks

Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

‘I can’t get from Kamloops back to 100 Mile House injured, confused… no shoes, no clothes whatsoever’

Canadian universities encourage exchange students in Hong Kong to head home

UBC said 11 of its 32 students completing programs in Hong Kong have already left

Midget no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Duncan man gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty trial

Joe also gets lifetime ban on owning animals

B.C. pushes for greater ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Legislation responds to fuel price gap of up to 13 cents

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Most Read