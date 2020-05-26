Lake Country caregivers to receive support, counselling through pilot program

Access to the program can be found at the Lake Country Health Planning Society

A new initiative that will provide support for caregivers is coming to Lake Country.

The Caregiver Support Program is launching from the Lake Country Health Planning Society (LCHPS), in partnership with United Way and the B.C. Ministry of Health.

LCHPS executive director Corinne Remple said the program will provide support for caregivers, especially those who are caring for older family members.

“The caregiver role can be an isolating experience, so providing support for our caregivers is huge for us at LCHPS,” she said.

“I didn’t really understand how difficult it can be for caregivers until I spent some time looking into the stress and the strain of being one. Especially during COVID-19, there’s no rest.”

She added launching the program is a privilege for the LCHPS as well as the Lake Country community as a whole.

Caregiver support program coordinator Madison Huggins said the program has several moving parts, with some programs already launched, such as support and exercise groups for the caregivers and one-on-one counselling, which they have been able to conduct through Zoom. But some parts are designed to be done in-person, which means they’ve been put off until it’s safe to do them again.

“We have a Silver Sitter program that we’re still developing, where we have a friendly volunteer come to the caregiver and care recipient’s home to give the caregiver a little bit of an emotional break,” Huggins said.

“Maybe they’ll play a game with the care recipient, so the caregiver can take a nap or do what they need to do to support their own self-care.”

She said providing counselling is not the same as doing it in person, but they were grateful to have the extra time and space to develop the Silver Sitter program caregivers get the support they need and deserve.

If you are a caregiver and are interested in joining the program, you can find more information on the LCHPS website.

Lake Country

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Body of missing woman found in Kelowna

Just Posted

Lake Country caregivers to receive support, counselling through pilot program

Access to the program can be found at the Lake Country Health Planning Society

Almost half of shops in Vernon mall reopened

Reduced food court capacity, curb-side pickup program en route

Business bustling as Vernon eateries begin to reopen

Browns Socialhouse, The Kal reporting full and respectful crowds at establishments

Enderby’s drive-in not safe from top doc’s 50-car limit

Starlight Drive-In opened with reduced capacity, COVID-19 safety measures in place

COVID-19: Parking lot patios a go in Vernon

Council votes in favour of allowing businesses to expand commercial space into on-street parking spots

Video: Okanagan mayors encourage water conservation this summer

Water conservation this summer could be more important than ever, experts say

Body of missing woman found in Kelowna

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24

‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Sheila Vicic spent two months in Italy as the country grappled with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

Alcohol may be used as a coping mechanism for those whose careers may have been sidelined due to the pandemic

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

More than a third of people believe the virus was created in a lab

Morning Start: Why is it so dangerous to wake a sleepwalker?

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Reports of early morning gunshots rattle downtown Penticton

Three to four gunshot like sounds were reported by residents

Summerland adopts sign policy for Bottleneck Drive members

Policy governs directional signs for wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries

Most Read