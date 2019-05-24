Vaping is seen as a healthier alternative to smoking for many, but is this really the case? (Pixabay)

Lake Country Council passes motion to have more regulations on vaping

With vaping on the rise and its health risks uncertain, Gambell wants provisions in place

A motion raised by Lake Country Coun. Penny Gambell to have stricter laws and regulations in place to curb vaping among youth was passed at this week’s council meeting.

The motion passed unanimously and a letter will be written and sent to Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM), in hopes it will qualify and be accepted.

“I would like regulations put in place,” Gambell said, “getting some control over vaping and young people.”

Gambell said the issue was brought to her attention by Interior Health.

Once reading a few studies published by the organization, she decided more needs to be done to keep Lake Country’s young people safe from the potential harms of vaping.

In the motion, Gambell proposed there should be more education material, restraints on marketing laws and fines from the RCMP.

READ MORE: Boil water notice extended into Kelowna’s northern boundary

In a November 2018 statement by the Canadian Government, it states Canada has “established a strong regulatory framework for vaping products, with a focus on preventing uptake by youth and non-smokers.”

This framework, the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (TVPA), includes “significant restrictions on the promotion of vaping products,” such as bans on advertising that appeals to youth and lifestyle advertising.

The short- and long-term effects of vaping is unclear thus far, as it is still a fairly new topic being researched. However, there is speculation that vaping — especially with nicotine — can lead to addiction, chemical exposure that can lead to lung damage and in some cases, has been known to alter teen brain development, according to the of Canadian government.

According to Interior Health, smoking rates have decreased amongst 15-19 year olds, but have increased in vaping: almost one in four Canadian youths between 15 and 19 have reported trying an e-cigarette.

READ MORE: Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cars parked at Voyager RV get stuck underneath fallen rock
Next story
Clean energy one of Canada’s fastest-growing industries

Just Posted

Kal Tire Team on a roll to conquer cancer

Riders from Vernon, Kelowna, Hope and Vancouver already raised nearly $50,000

Vernon hockey icon heads to B.C. hall

Ken Holland, GM of the Edmonton Oilers, inducted into B.C. Sports Hall of Fame Thursday

RCMP set to patrol Okanagan lakes

Vernon-North Okanagan members will be on area waters helping keep boaters safe

Brain Injury Awareness Month brings discussion to Vernon

The Vernon Brain Health Symposium takes place June 1

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: weekend rain

Environment Canada forecasts continuing bad weather for the start of the weekend

Fashion Fridays: What to remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Last call for contestants in Teen Band Contest

Winners will play on stage at Penticton Peach Festival in August

Hope grows for Shuswap foodbanks thanks to modest volunteers

Secret garden donated 1,100 pounds of vegetables produced last year

Salmon Arm seeks to borrow $845,000 for Shuswap Regional Airport runway

Residents have until June 24 to voice opposition to bylaw

5-foot-long snake reported lost in Rutland

Buddy the snake is reported to be harmless and was reported missing May 22

Rockslide closes one southbound lane 2 km north of Summerland

DriveBC reported the slide just after 6:30 a.m.

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Lake Country Council passes motion to have more regulations on vaping

With vaping on the rise and its health risks uncertain, Gambell wants provisions in place

Most Read