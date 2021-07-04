Lake Country cuts ties with former CAO

Alberto De Feo no longer associated with municipality, district announces in one-line news release

Former Lake Country deputy chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo is no longer associated with the municipality, the district announced in a one-line news release Friday, July 2. (Black Press file photo)

The former highest-paid employee with the District of Lake Country is out.

The district announced in a one-line news release Friday, July 2, that former chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo is no longer associated with the municipality.

“The District of Lake Country takes this opportunity to announce that former Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Alberto De Feo is no longer employed by the District,” said the release.

Mayor James Baker declined to discuss the matter for legal reasons as it is a personnel issue.

In a September 2020 Lake Country Calendar story, De Feo made $227,000 in 2019, the sole staff member earning more than $200,000 (he had nearly $11,000 in expenses), and also announced he was retiring.

Tanya Garost was appointed chief administrative officer effective April 1, 2021.

De Feo joined the district in 2009. Prior to that, he had a long, distinguished career with municipal government servicing a number of B.C. communities. He received a long-time public service award from the Association of Municipal Administrators in 2013.

De Feo has shared his municipal government experience by teaching at Prince George’s University of Northern B.C.

