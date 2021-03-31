Lake Country dips into development charges to purchase property

The District of Lake Country will use development cost charge funds to purchase property on Woodsdale Road beside Beasley Park for more community park space centrally located. (File photo)

Lake Country council will use development cost charge (DCC) funds to acquire property adjacent to Beasley Park on Woodsdale Road.

Mayor James Baker said council discussed opportunities for purchasing the property to give the community more centrally-located public park space as the For Sale sign went up.

“During the current pandemic, people have been quite vocal about how much they value the outdoor activity opportunities we have in Lake Country,” said Baker. “So, using contributions collected through development for the parkland acquisition DCC program made the most sense in order to purchase this land which is identified within the Official Community Plan (OCP) as Parkland Conservation.”

The Parks and Recreation Master Planning process set out the vision, objectives and direction for managing parks, trails and community facilities over a 20-year period and to ensure decisions on acquiring public land are strategic.

Acquiring new adjacent or contiguous property to add to the public land inventory aligns with council’s vision focused on the theme of “Infrastructure: Well-maintained infrastructure and facilities that meet community needs and allow growth and development for prosperity.”

READ MORE: Illegal dump found in Kelowna backcountry, authorities seeking answers

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hot PropertyMunicipal Government