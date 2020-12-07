Lake Country elementary school reports COVID-19 case

Interior Health confirmed a case of the virus at Davidson Road Elementary School

Interior Health (IH) announced a case of COVID-19 in the Davidson Road Elementary School community.

The health authority said the individual is now self-isolating at home and is being supported by local public health teams.

The Lake Country school is among eight other Central Okanagan schools that have reported cases of the virus within their communities since last Friday.

Currently, there are 14 Central Okanagan schools listed by IH with a school exposure.

IH will follow up with anybody who was potentially exposed to the virus.

For a list of school exposures in the Okanagan, visit IH’s website.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

