Lake Country encourages local spending with contest

Lake Country’s parks team takes a break while planting trees at the Oyama dog park for a photo at the new sign urging residents to shop local. (District of Lake Country photo)

Lake Country residents are encouraged to skip the trip and spend locally.

“Before getting in your vehicle to travel to another community to pick up produce, baked goods, flowers, wine or that special gift, think about how you can support local businesses and keep dollars in our home community,” the District of Lake Country said on its website.

Since the start of the month, residents have had the opportunity to snap some fall fun photos in cutout signs showcasing the Lake Country lifestyle while supporting local businesses. The signs, which were made possible by a grant, can be found at Swalwell Park, Woodsdale Packing House Park and the Oyama boat launch.

Share the photos on social media with the hashtag #SipEatShopBe to enter for the chance to win one of four $50 gift certificates to a local business of your choice. The contest closes Nov. 1.

This contest perfectly coincides with Small Business Week (Oct. 17-23).

The district, along with the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission and its partners, are offering a hybrid Business Walks event consisting of door-to-door and online surveys with local business owners.

Representatives from the district and Lake Country Chamber of Commerce be checking the pulse with the local community by asking questions about the impacts of COVID-19, employee retention and recruitment as well as other general business questions and future plans.

Small business operators can fill out the online survey until Halloween on investkelowna.com.

“Your input is important and we want to better understand how you want to be supported now and into the future,” the district said in its statement.

“Thank you Lake Country businesses. Not only are you providing goods and services to the community but for your ongoing efforts to make it easy for everyone to #SipEatShopBe local.”

