Lake Country firefighters scale Spion Kop for Movember fundraiser

Donning full gear, three Lake Country firefighters hiked a demanding trail to support their Movember fundraiser.

With 60 pounds of equipment each, the three firefighters scaled Spion Kop, a 2.63-kilometre climb gaining 750 feet in elevation while breathing “bottled air.”

In a post to its Facebook page, the District of Lake Country noted the breathing apparatuses the men were wearing restrict oxygen intake and ability to recover, making the challenging hike even more arduous.

The hike’s organizer Mark Hobbs said the cause is near and dear to his heart as his father is a prostate cancer survivor and joined in the endeavour as his climbing partner.

The trek was part of the Lake Country Fire Department’s Movember initiative, helping to raise awareness of men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

The fire department has reached the $2,000-goal it set on its Movember fundraiser, but donations will still be accepted.

