Lake Country firehall is too small

The District of Lake Country will be presented with an option to borrow money for a new hall

As Lake Country continues to grow, so does the need for a new firehall.

The district’s current hall on Okanagan Centre Road East is in need of major repairs and renovating the hall is not a viable option as it was built to accommodate a small staff, according to a report which will be presented during next week’s regular council meeting.

The current hall has a lack of showers and decontamination facilities, as well as limited space for equipment storage, maintenance, training, administrative offices, parking and vehicle manoeuvring space, the report said.

The district is looking to borrow $6.6 million from the Municipal Finance Authority of B.C. to fund the construction of a new hall at 11063 Okanagan Centre Road East.

The total cost of the project would be $9 million, which would be funded from the sale of the existing firehall, using reserve funding and from long-term debt financing.

If approved by council, the loan authorization bylaw will head to a referendum. A referendum to borrow money to build a new hall was narrowly defeated by residents in 2008.

“The 2018 average residential dwelling valued at $656,000 would see an increase of approximately $90 per year” for 20 years, the report said.

