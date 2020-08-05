A theft at the Lake Country Food Bank has left the social agency without a camera. (Submitted Photo)

Lake Country Food Bank camera stolen

Silver Ford crew cab seen taking equipment from social service agency

A brazen day-time theft has hurt a local service agency.

A surveillance camera was stolen from the Lake Country Food Bank Monday, Aug. 3 at 8 a.m.

A second camera picked up an individual in a silver Ford crew cab taking the equipment. But it turns out the camera will likely be no good for thieves, therefore a plea is being made to return it.

“This camera will not work outside our Arlo base,” the food bank said. “Have you no guilt for stealing from those in need?”

Anyone who has information regarding the theft is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

READ MORE: Police investigate late night truck fire in Vernon

READ MORE: Third theft in a month from Lake Country business

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food BankRCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Popular Vernon pond gets new observation deck

Just Posted

Lake Country Food Bank camera stolen

Silver Ford crew cab seen taking equipment from social service agency

Popular Vernon pond gets new observation deck

Work will start soon on structure at Cools Pond in the BX that will include roof covering

Lumby centenarian dies one week after milestone birthday

Carl Werner, who spent most of his 100 years in Cherryville, died Monday, Aug. 3

CrossFit Vernon celebrates a decade of community

For 10 years, CrossFit Vernon has been supporting their community

Masks urged for some students returning to Vernon schools

Phase two sees students return full-time Sept. 8

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

Merritt man arrested after allegedly touching children inappropriately

Skylar Mcleod, 24, is facing six charges, including one for sexual interference

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

‘The depth of the water, as well as the topography of the lake, made the recovery of the deceased very challenging’ - RCMP

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

West Kelowna wildfire ‘under control’

B.C. Wildfire anticipates no further growth from the three-hectare fire

Most Read