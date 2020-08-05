Lake Country Food Bank camera stolen

A theft at the Lake Country Food Bank has left the social agency without a camera. (Submitted Photo)

A brazen day-time theft has hurt a local service agency.

A surveillance camera was stolen from the Lake Country Food Bank Monday, Aug. 3 at 8 a.m.

A second camera picked up an individual in a silver Ford crew cab taking the equipment. But it turns out the camera will likely be no good for thieves, therefore a plea is being made to return it.

“This camera will not work outside our Arlo base,” the food bank said. “Have you no guilt for stealing from those in need?”

Anyone who has information regarding the theft is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

READ MORE: Police investigate late night truck fire in Vernon

READ MORE: Third theft in a month from Lake Country business

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food BankRCMPtheft