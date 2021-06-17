Lake Country home destroyed in large blaze, 11 dogs rescued

Smoke from Lake Country structure fire seen from across Okanagan Lake. Mario Geko.Smoke from Lake Country structure fire seen from across Okanagan Lake. Mario Geko.
Lake Country house fire. Amandalina Letterio/ Capital NewsLake Country house fire. Amandalina Letterio/ Capital News
Amandalina Letterio/ Capital News

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m

When the call came just before 4 p.m. that a home in Lake Country had flames shooting from the roof, Fire Chief Steve Windsor could already see the smoke from the fire hall.

“When we arrived on scene it was fully involved,” he said.

There was no one home when the blaze sparked and it was neighbours who called 911. The neighbours also jumped into action rescuing two dogs and eight puppies from the burning house.

“Crews actually found the last dog, who had to be taken to the vet in Kelowna, she appeared to be in fairly good shape though,” explained Windsor.

Fire crews discovered the dog hiding in the shower in the upstairs of the home.

“If you would have asked me when we first got here, I would have said she was gone,” he said. “She is a very lucky dog.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, Windsor said flames appeared to have started at the back of the home and it is possible the point of ignition was outside the residence.

According to Windsor, the home is a total loss.

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

A family dog that went missing during a structure fire in Lake Country has been safely rescued from the home.

According to a neighbour, the family wasn’t home when the blaze sparked and had only moved into the house within the last three months.

Fire crews managed to save two adult dogs and eight puppies from the home, while the third dog was later rescued.

The blaze sparked at about 3:40 p.m. and continued to burn for almost two hours. Crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

The family is now in the care of Emergency Social Services.

It’s unclear how the fire started, however, the appeards to be completely destroyed.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

The homeowners of a residence that went up in flames, Thursday afternoon, have arrived on the scene.

No one was in the house when the fire sparked. According to one woman, one of the family’s dogs is missing.

Neighbours in the area are asked to check their yards for the lost pup.

Two large dogs and eight puppies were reportedly removed from the home and are safe.

Fire crews remain on scene as flames can still be seen coming from the back of the house.

UPDATE: 4:36 p.m.

Five fire trucks are responding to a massive blaze in Lake Country.

According to those on scene, the structure fire reported about 3:40 p.m. is causing significant smoke in the area.

RCMP has blocked off Hallam Drive. One ambulance and three unmarked police vehicles are also on scene.

According to one RCMP officer, there was no one home when the fire sparked.

ORIGINAL:

Smoke can be seen rising above Lake Country after a reported structure fire broke out, Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews are headed to 10839 Hallam Drive after a call came in that flames were seen coming from a building about 3:40 p.m.

Residents living on Westside Road claim they can see smoke rising from across Okanagan Lake.

Black Press has a reporter headed to the scene and will update with more information shortly.

House fire

Lake Country home destroyed in large blaze, 11 dogs rescued

Lake Country home destroyed in large blaze, 11 dogs rescued

More flames
