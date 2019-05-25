Lake Country Council. From left, Councillor Bill Scarrow, Councillor Todd Mackenzie, Councillor Cara Reed, Mayor James Baker and Councillor Blair Ireland plant a tree to commemorate local governments. Photo: District of Lake Country.

Lake Country joins celebration of local government professionals

The district joined communities across the province by planting a new tree

The District of Lake Country is joining other local governments in planting a tree to recognize local government professionals.

This week concluded the end of Local Government Awareness Week, and planting a tree is recognizes the ongoing commitment and community service that local government professions do for their community.

“Our dedicated and collaborative staff team at the District of Lake Country do so much great work behind the scenes. We are happy to have the opportunity to recognize their contributions to our community by planting a special tree in front of Municipal Hall,” said Mayor James Baker.

The Local Government Management Association of BC (LGMA) celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2019, and has supported local governments throughout B.C., including Lake Country, with training and resources.

To mark its 100th anniversary, the LGMA is working in partnership with BC Hydro’s Community Re-greening Program to provide all local governments in B.C. with a tree they can plant to recognize the dedication, hard work, and innovation by local government professionals during Local Government Awareness Week.

As for the tree the District of Lake Country chose:

“A venus dogwood was chosen because it flowers early in the summer and has a nice colour and attracts birds in the fall,” said Baker.

