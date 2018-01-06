Credit: Contributed

Lake Country local featured in art gallery

Wanda Lock’s A Studio of One’s Own will be shown in Vernon Jan. 11

When Virginia Woolf wrote A Room of One’s Own, she explained her premise – “a woman must have money and a room of one’s own if she is to write fiction.”

She wrote this in 1929 following on the heels of the great novels where women had principal roles but very little agency or bargaining power other than their beauty.

These female characters created by men – Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, Grushenka in Dostoyevsky’s The Idiot, Balzac’s La Cousin Bette, or Zola’s Nana cross between re-enactments of Adam and Eve in the garden of Eden when woman tempts man to his demise or a tragedies that result in the death of the female, often at the hands of a jilted lover. Too often when man said “yes”, he entered a sphere where he was bound for ruin and when woman said “no”, she was made to suffer.

A Studio of One’s Own, the exhibition by Lake Country local Wanda Lock, runs from Jan. 11 to Feb. 25 opens with a reception at 6 p.m., Jan. 11.

This exhibition demonstrates where a woman can go to when she has the liberation of an open slate and place to work. Lock works from a large well-lit studio that is attached to her home in Lake Country. She graduated from Emily Carr College of Art and Design in 1992 and moved back to the Okanagan soon after where she has pioneered her unique imagery influenced by grunge music and coming-of-age movies.

Lock exhibits across Canada. Her latest body of multi-media works are based on the covers of harlequin romance novels. Lock’s mother having been a fan of the genre, she grew up with these idealized images of what a woman could expect from romance.

Headbones introduces this new series from Lock with earlier works where she used herson, then a young teen, as a model. These large, accomplished, emotive paintings of her offspring bring the fulfillment of mothering into the visual arena, according to the gallery.

Lock will be in attendance at the reception at Headbones Gallery, at 6700 Old Kamloops Road, in Vernon.

