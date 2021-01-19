Starting Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the District of Lake Country will require visitors at all indoor public facilities to wear masks, as part of enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Lake Country looks at big-ticket projects

Bottom Wood Lake Road construction are the biggest investments

Some big bucks are being invested into Lake Country’s roads, and other projects.

The next phase of improvement on Bottom Wood Lake Road is almost ready to begin as design work is nearly complete and the project will be ready for tender early in the year.

The Nexus to Beaver Lake Road project is projected to cost $1.9 million. The majority of the bill is coming from road development cost charges, the road reserve, grants, gas tax and developer contributions.

Bottom Wood Lake Road upgrades are already underway from Swalwell to the Berry Road Roundabout, with the project cost at $1,326,211. The majority of the cost was covered by developer contributions with a portion from grants.

These and other requests are being considered by Lake Country council for early approval.

“Each year as the list of capital projects is considered, the timing of those projects is also considered,” deputy CAO/CFO Tanya Garost said in her report to council. “Some projects require early tendering to maximize the number of potential submissions and most competitive bids. Some purchases require extensive lead time to the receive the items such as fire equipment and apparatus.”

Other items on the capital list include:

  • property software system $965,000, funded by the COVID restart grant
  • Rail Trail land aquisition $825,000, parkland DCC
  • Carrs Landing Nuyen system construction (sewer) $700,000, capital works reserve
  • Woodsdale Waterfront Park and Cultural Centre design $400,000, capital works reserve and grants
  • Parks and facilities manager $143,750
  • Long Road design $150,000

