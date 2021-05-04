Lake Country man arrested after climbing his way into Vernon apartment building

Police called to B&E in progress Saturday night; man attempted to evade officers

A Lake Country man was arrested in Vernon after a brief game of cat and mouse Saturday night.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were contacted around 7:30 p.m. May 1 about a break and enter in progress at a residential building on Gateby Place.

A man had gained entry to a private patio.

Residents told police the suspect scaled the balcony to the second floor and made his way inside and up to the eighth floor.

An officer positioned outside spotted the suspect leaving through a back door and he attempted to evade police on foot.

He was unsuccessful.

The 27-year-old was arrested without incident.

He remains in custody and the investigation is still underway.

