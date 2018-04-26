Lake Country man facing assault charges

A woman was seriously injured after an alleged aggravated assault on April 22

A Lake Country man remains in custody and faces numerous serious criminal charges, while a victim of an alleged aggravated assault continues to recover from the serious injuries she suffered.

On April 22 at 3:40 p.m, RCMP in Lake Country responded to a home in the 13000 block of McCreight Road to check on the well-being of the residents, after police received a report of suspicious circumstances.

RCMP were met outside the home by a severely beaten woman and a delirious and incoherent male.

“Our investigation lead to the eventual arrest of that male,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “The scene was secured by police who obtained a warrant to search the premises to gather evidence in order to advance their investigation.”

“RCMP can confirm that this was an isolated incident, where the suspect and the victim were known to each other, and the public was not at any risk,” adds Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Lonnie Noel Smith, 39, of Lake Country has been formally charged with numerous offences including aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats. He remains in custody at this time and is expected to make his next court appearance in Kelowna on Friday, April 27.

Anyone who may be able to provide investigators with any additional information is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

