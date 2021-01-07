Lake Country police seek tips on 2 unsolved cases

Stolen 2001 Indian motorcycle, attempted fraud still need solving: Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved crimes in the Lake Country area involving a stolen 2001 Indian Motorcycle and an attempted fraud at a local financial institution. (Contributed)

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved crimes in the Lake Country area involving a stolen 2001 Indian Motorcycle and an attempted fraud at a local financial institution. (Contributed)

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved cases in Lake Country.

A 2001 Indian motorcycle is still missing after a reported break and enter and theft on Parkside Crescent in the Lakes Subdivision.

Lake Country RCMP was contacted Dec. 30, 2020, when a man reported the break and enter into his home. Police say the theft likely occurred sometime the week prior as the house was vacant.

Thieves gained access to the garage where the motorbike was stored. The VIN number is 5CDCNB5141G002055 and bore the licence plate number Y95539.

Lake Country RCMP are still seeking information after a Caucasian man with white hair attempted to gain access to an account fraudulently on Nov. 26, 2020.

Around noon, the man, described as wearing a black jacket and black mask, entered a local bank and approached a teller. He attempted to get account information, providing a driver’s licence as ID.

He was denied access because he failed to provide the necessary information required for account authorization.

Meanwhile, the rightful owner of the account is from another province and had not been anywhere near Lake Country at the time access was attempted. The rightful owner also denied misplacing or reported stolen any pieces of identification.

Anyone with information regarding either incident can report it anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or on crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

READ MORE: Lake Country gallery puts handmade art on display

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved crimes in the Lake Country area involving a stolen 2001 Indian Motorcycle and an attempted fraud at a local financial institution. (Contributed)

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved crimes in the Lake Country area involving a stolen 2001 Indian Motorcycle and an attempted fraud at a local financial institution. (Contributed)

Previous story
Revelstoke, Vernon lead latest COVID-19 numbers in North Okanagan-Shuswap
Next story
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

Just Posted

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Armstrong waitress shares story of anti-masker’s tirade

The waitress hopes her story will help others understand what serving during a pandemic entails

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

An RCMP officer walks to the Vernon courthouse entrance behind a group of protesters calling for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women in the North Okanagan Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Protests renewed as Sagmoen assault charge comes before Vernon court

The protesters continued their calls for justice for missing and murdered North Okanagan women

Kyla Inaba from Vernon's Predator Ridge Resort has been named one of the top 100 golf pros in B.C. by the Professional Golf Association of BC. (PGA of BC photo)
Vernon golf pros among best in business

Four from Hillview Golf, The Rise and Predator Ridge named among top 100 golf pros in province

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved crimes in the Lake Country area involving a stolen 2001 Indian Motorcycle and an attempted fraud at a local financial institution. (Contributed)
Lake Country police seek tips on 2 unsolved cases

Stolen 2001 Indian motorcycle, attempted fraud still need solving: Crime Stoppers

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

(Black Press file photo)
Police investigating van following child in West Kelowna

Incident followed just one day after a similar one in Rutland

Jasper Brian Braga has been identified as the man who died from a house fire in Osoyoos on Jan. 1. (GoFundMe)
Fatal South Okanagan fire deemed accidental

The cause of the fire was from spilled cooking oil, says fire department

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

The former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Lease finalized for redevelopment of former Kelowna RCMP precinct

A large mixed-use project is planned directly across the street from city hall

Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien said they want to encourage other business owners to invest in good security systems after her store was broken into. (Esteem Lingerie)
Lingerie shop in West Kelowna robbed

Esteem Lingerie owner said she’s also experienced a rash of shoplifting in the fall

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 for local health areas across the province Jan. 7.(BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case-count continues downward trend

Total of 139 new cases in the area between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The were 15 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Penticton from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, according to data released Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020 by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (BC CDC)
Weekly COVID-19 cases down half in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan

There were 205 cases recorded in Penticton throughout 2020

Most Read