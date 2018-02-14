Credit: Pixabay

Lake Country pool study back on the table

Council decided to move a study for a pool and fitness centre to the 2019 budget

The possibility of a Lake Country pool and fitness centre is not dead yet.

After council’s initial rejection of a $50,000 study to see if a pool in the district would be possible, staff recommended to move the study to the 2019 financial budget, said Mayor James Baker.

“Staff talked to individual councillors and said ‘look, there’s a lot of people who’d like to see something happening so we should at least put it in for the 2019 budget,’” he said.

Some councillors felt 2019 was too early of a timeline for a pool study, said Baker, but a citizen’s committee is investigating the possibilities of a pool and will be looking at collaborating with UBCO, without spending the money on the study.

Council made the decision during a special budget meeting Tuesday afternoon and passed a motion to give second and third readings to the 2018-2022 financial plan.

Telephone systems between Oyama, Carr’s Landing and Winfield facilities are also in need of an upgrade for better communication, said Baker. The cost for the new phone system is $40,000, according to a report which was presented during the meeting.

A request for new street banners was also made to the district for $30,000, according to a report.

“The banners are getting tatty and the Art Walk commission likes to keep them looking good,” said Baker.

The recommended tax increase for Lake Country is 3.5 per cent, which results in about a $76 increase to a home valued at $656,000 for 2018, said the report. Growth in the district has been estimated at 4.6 per cent.

The final budget will be up for adoption Feb. 20.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Statistics Canada sifting through sewage to gauge pot consumption
Next story
Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Just Posted

Bus drivers hope for smoking ban bylaw

Transit trio approach Vernon council with hopes of creating public anti-smoking bylaw

Lake Country pool study back on the table

Council decided to move a study for a pool and fitness centre to the 2019 budget

Hill ready for Game Day in Korea

Vernon’s Kevin Hill is going for the podium at the Pyeongchang Winter Games

IH declares an end to meningococcal disease outbreak

No additional cases reported since Dec. 28, 2017

Book offers glimpse into internment camp

Vernon Internment Camp in operation from 1914-1920

Mama gets new set of wheels in Kelowna

Roxanne Koscielny was given a new car as part of a Mamas for Mamas project

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspects after discovering stolen vehicle

Routine license plate check leads to pursuit, two arrested

17 dead, shooter identified in Florida school shooting

The shooter was former student

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Writing workshops on offer at Caetani Centre

Visiting Australian author Emily Craven hosts one-day writing workshops

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Kripps to compete in two-man and four-man bobsleigh events

Summerland Olympian’s first training heats are on Feb. 15.

Most Read