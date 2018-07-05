Lake Country pot shops can be placed side by side

Council removed buffers which prevented the shops from operating within a km distance of each other

Pot shops could be located side-by-side if the latest Lake Country cannabis bylaw is passed.

According to the district’s community development manager Jamie McEwan, council removed the one-kilometre buffer requirement between shops Tuesday night during a regular council meeting. It was the district’s only change to the bylaw.

“Anyone who is selling wouldn’t have that one km buffer between another sale and there would also be no buffer between production facilities,” he said.

A 400 m buffer remains in place between recreational cannabis shops and schools and daycares.

If finalized, recreational shops can be located side by side on Main Street’s commercial district. The district also approved of shop operation in the Turtle Bay complex, however, the location is near a daycare.

During a council meeting in May, McEwan said the daycare is currently operating with a temporary-use permit near the Turtle Bay complex, which would prevent cannabis shops from selling recreational marijuana.

Compass Cannabis Clinic is already in operation in the complex and plans to sell recreational cannabis once it is legalized.

The company suggested during the public hearing in June to remove the buffer between recreational shops and daycares and suggested to not build shops and daycares side by side, according to a report which presented to council Tuesday night.

A public hearing will be held for the updated bylaw, July 17.

The federal date for the legalization of recreational marijuana is Oct. 17.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country teens get their own festival

Just Posted

Okanagan junior lacrosse playoffs begin with emergency referees

Games in Vernon and Kamloops delayed as league referees fail to show in either city

Lake Country pot shops can be placed side by side

Council removed buffers which prevented the shops from operating within a km distance of each other

Protect your property from wildfires

Start of fire season brings out lots of advice

Salmon natural bypass channel topic of Lumby meeting

Community meeting on fish passage at Shuswap falls July 5 brings optimism

Terroir cheesemaker takes over the business

Terroir Cheese cheesemaker Sandra Proulx has taken over the business from Leonard Marriott

Hot dogs, not cool warns BC SPCA

The BC SPCA and the RCMP are warning pet owners to leave their dogs at home this summer

Lake Country teens get their own festival

Summer FEST is held July 14 and features skateboarding, free food and music

Inferno on the Coquihalla

A semi truck has caught on fire, closing one lane of traffic on the Coquihalla.

Device brings back live music for Shuswap man

More businesses, facilities set up Auris Loop system to help those with hearing loss

Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

She is alleging a “negligent” and “lackadaisical” approach to investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

Alberta man running across Canada to break records, raise money

David Proctor hopes to cross the country in 66 days and also raise $1M for rare diseases

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

Most Read