Canoeing in Lake Country, B.C. (Contributed)

Lake Country residents embrace the little things during COVID-19 pandemic

A look at some feel-good moments over the last week

During a time where COVID-19 has become the central focus of our everyday lives, it can be easy to feel down.

Businesses are closed, the streets are empty and the economy is plummeting. Is there anything positive to take out of everyday life these days? The answer is yes.

Appreciate the little things, take the dog for a walk, enjoy the planet’s beauty and celebrate small wins.

Here’s a look at some feel-good moments Lake Country residents have posted on Facebook during the pandemic.

A cute surprise in the park.

A peaceful canoe ride on Wood Lake.

Cheap gas in Coldstream.

A beautiful sunset.

Some encouraging signage.

