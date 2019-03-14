Lake Country subdivision proposed next to wildlife corridor

A new development permit is being proposed to council along Tyndall Road

A permit for large subdivision bordering a wildlife corridor will be brought to Lake Country council next week.

If approved, the two properties along Tyndall Road will include 23 units comprised of six duplexes, a triplex, and two quadplexes.

The units would each have two-car garages, driveways and some may include an option to have three bedrooms.

A portion of the two properties has been deemed to have a high value as a wildlife corridor, which if approved, is not to be disturbed, according to documents to be presented during the meeting on March 19.

Variances are also included with the permit for a variance in the properties, cul-de-sac extension from 150 m to 270 m, and to see retaining walls constructed over 1.5 m.

The permit requires the applicant to mitigate the risk of wildfire around the property, trimming vegetation and trees within 30 metres of the structure should be spaced three to six m apart.

Fire resistant roofing and walks is also a requirement and roofs need to be steep in order to prevent the collection of debris, the report said.

The size of the protected area would be 2.67 hectares with the total development area being 5.62 hectares.

