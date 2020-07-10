Accidents that occur at Lake Country’s busiest intersection on Highway 97 can back up traffic for hours. (File photo)

Lake Country traffic bottleneck solution still lacks funding

No money committed yet but province will unveil solution options for Highway 97- Beaver Lake Road-Glenmore Road intersection this fall

A plan to upgrade the most traffic-overwhelmed intersection in Lake Country can be expected sometime this fall, according to B.C.’s provincial transportation minister.

Claire Trevena says the plan to fix the Glenmore Road, Beaver Lake Road and Highway 97 intersection will offer medium- and long-term solutions, but there is no money commitment at this point.

Trevena was responding in the B.C. Legislature during a Question Period session Thursday morning (July 9) to questions posed by Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick on the status of the project.

Letnick asked if a three-year capital plan had been set aside for the project, but Trevena said any funding will be set out in the next provincial government budget for 2021-22.

Read more: Residents offer input on problematic intersection improvements

Read more: Lake Country won’t see intersection upgrade plan

Letnick noted the project has been under the public consultation and study stage for the past three years.

“We have been studying it for a couple of years,” Trevena told the legislature. “We’re not doing the study just for the fun of it. We are doing it because it is, obviously, serious work.”

Trevena said when the study comes out, its recommendations will be matched against other highway improvements priorities both across the province and within the region.

“We’ll see if the government is serious about going through with whatever plan we are showed in the fall,” Letnick told the Lake Country Calendar in an interview after Thursday’s Question Period.

“But it’s something that people want to know about.”

Lake Country Mayor James Baker said the desire to upgrade the intersection remains a high priority for the district.

“The minister has talked with us about alleviating the congestion along the (Kelowna-Lake Country) corridor but that is a separate issue from providing an immediate fix to that intersection.

“The government can plan out over how to improve the corridor over the next 20 years but that corner is a separate project that needs to be addressed.”

While Baker said he is happy to see Letnick raising the issue on the district’s behalf in the legislature, he said no direct talks with the transportation ministry officials are occurring for the moment.

He said it remains an ongoing concern that when accidents happen in or near that intersection, the north-south flow of traffic comes to a standstill.

READ MORE: Couple shaken up after homophobic encounter at Kelowna mall

READ MORE: Fundraiser kicks off for Lake Country families displaced by house fire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Just Posted

Lake Country traffic bottleneck solution still lacks funding

No money committed yet but province will unveil solution options for Highway 97- Beaver Lake Road-Glenmore Road intersection this fall

COVID-19: Vernon Towne Cinema back in action!

Movie lovers rejoice, the historic theatre has reopened with safety protocols in place

Former Vernon Viper recognized for ALS fundraising

Coldstream’s Aaron Volpatti raised more than $27,000 competing in an Ironman triathlon last summer

Vernon shutterbugs capture rainbow

A rain event July 9 made way for a glorious sight

Fundraiser kicks off for Lake Country families displaced by house fire

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise $5K for those who lost everything in early morning blaze

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

VIDEO: Vancouver Island cat missing 18 months reunited with family

Blue the cat found at Victoria museum 17 kilometres from home

COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Those who were downtown or at the waterfront from June 25 to July 6 maybe have been exposed to COVID-19.

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program to hold coronation

Event will be held by video as a result of COVID-19 precautions

Pooch abandoned at Penticton doggy daycare suffered from oral disease

A fundraiser for Okie held by the BC SPCA surpassed its goal of $1,700

Couple shaken up after homophobic encounter at Kelowna mall

‘We’re not in the States; we’re not in some little hick town; we’re in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. And it still happens’

Summerland to allow in-person attendance at July 13 council meetings

Two meetings will be held at Summerland Arena Banquet Room to accommodate public

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

Most Read