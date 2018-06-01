Lake Country winery project up for approval

Council will decide on the OCP and bylaw amendments Tuesday for the O’Rourke winery

Although a new winery in Carr’s Landing received mixed reviews from the community, District of Lake Country staff is giving the green light for the O’Rourke winery development.

District staff recommend that zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan amendments for 12 rural properties, bordered along Carr’s Landing Road and Commonage Road totalling 50 hectares in size, acquired by winery proponent Dennis O’Rourke to develop a vineyard and winery, be approved by council Tuesday night during a regular meeting.

“The potential economic impact would be positive to the community,” according to a report which will be presented to council during the meeting.

A traffic impact study was conducted to address traffic concerns in the area, which the district engineer supported. The study also addressed concerns with trespassing.

At last year’s public hearing, residents near the property said they were concerned with their quality of water supply, because of the blasting of granite rock at the O’Rouke property to create 300 metres of winding tunnels and 12,000 square-feet of cave space, almost 11 metres in height, to store wine barrels.

The district engineer was also satisfied with the study concerning water intake, piping and irrigation, the report said.

