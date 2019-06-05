Cambrie Knight and MacKenna Miller enjoy feeding one of the macropods1 at the Kangaroo Creek Farm. Photo: Carli Berry/Capital News file photo

Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

The popular destination took to social media to lay down the facts

The Kangaroo Creek Farm has caught the attention of ‘internet trolls’ who have been spreading rumours about the farm’s ethical treatment of animals.

The farm’s pending move from Lake Country to Kelowna, intended to give the animals more space, has been a highly followed news topic in the Okanagan.

Earlier this week, The Farm’s Facebook page addressed ‘fake news’ that the farm has been slaughtering the kangaroos once they cease to be cute.

“All our animals have names. I have personally nursed all the joeys you see out in the field. Do you really think I would let your child come and visit that animal and then slaughter it at the end of the season? These trolls need to give their collective heads a shake,” said the Farm’s Facebook post.

READ MORE: The farm has outgrown its Lake Country property due to an increase in daily visitors

READ MORE: Kangaroo Creek Farm hops into season

The sentimental post from the owners detail the recent loss of one of the farm’s older kangaroos named Coach.

The post, shared on June 2, has been liked over 1,000 times, commented on nearly 275 times and shared nearly 80 times.

Most of the posted comments shared support and fond memories of the farm.

