Landing roadwork underway

Sewer mains being installed at two Okanagan Landing locations until end of April

Spring has sprung and so, too, has the annual road work in the City of Vernon.

Pyramid Excavating will be installing sewer mains at two Okanagan Landing locations between now and April 30:

Area 1

Apollo Road to Okanagan Landing Road – Full road closure (local traffic only) with detour route.

Okanagan Landing Road from Apollo Road to Okanagan Avenue – Possible single lane alternating traffic but most likely two-way traffic with lane delineation.

Area 2

End of Osprey Road to Myriad Road to end Okanagan Landing Road – Full road closure (local traffic only) with detour route.

Okanagan Landing Road from Myriad to 6450 Okanagan Landing Road – Possible single lane alternating but most likely two-way traffic with lane delineation.

On Monday, roadwork commenced on a busy downtown Vernon intersection.

The intersection at 30th Street and 32nd Avenue will be closed from now until April 30 for road and utility construction with no access through.

A detour route is in effect.

CGL Contracting Ltd. is the contractor working on-site. Traffic control by Ansan.