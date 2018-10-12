NARROW SLIDE Residents living near the Banks Crescent area noticed a small landslide in the area on Wednesday morning. Earlier, the Banks Crescent area was the site of a controversial development proposal. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Landslide concerns Okanagan residents

Infrastructure, public safety not affected as a result of narrow slide

A recent landslide near Banks Crescent, in Summerland, has residents of the area concerned about the possible effects of a development in the area.

The slide was observed on Wednesday morning, near an area where drilling for water is taking place.

Linda Tynan, Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said the slide occurred on private property.

“We’ve had slides occurring on a fairly regular basis throughout the district,” she said.

She added that municipal crews have checked the area to determine the infrastructure was not affected and there was no risk to public safety as a result of the slide.

The Banks Crescent area has been the site of a local controversy in the past, when a seniors care facility was proposed in the area.

In response, a petition circulated by people living near the area grew to more than 3,000 signatures. The development proposal was not approved.

