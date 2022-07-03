An evacuation alert was ordered at 3 p.m. on July 3 for the Sicamous Mobile Home Park. (District of Sicamous image)

An evacuation alert was ordered at 3 p.m. on July 3 for the Sicamous Mobile Home Park. (District of Sicamous image)

Landslide risk prompts evacuation alert for Sicamous Mobile Home Park

Alert advises people to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice if danger increases

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park.

The alert was issued at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3 by the District of Sicamous at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre.

The threat of a landslide near Wiseman Creek in the District of Sicamous is increasing due to predicted thunderstorms in the area.

Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, an evacuation alert is in effect for all residences, #1 through #27 at 5 Hwy 97A.

An evacuation alert means that residents must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Read more: Sicamous council joins call for logging moratorium in watershed impacted by wildfire

Read more: From June 23 – ‘All clear status’: Evacuation alert at Sicamous Mobile Home park rescinded



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021Sicamous

Previous story
King oyster mushrooms recalled in B.C. over Listeria concerns
Next story
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers in Italy

Just Posted

Stewart Mactaggart of Boss Hogs showing off his team’s ribs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vernon Ribfest back on at Swan Lake Market

File Photo
Thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan

One fatality has been reported on the Spion Kop trails in Lake Country
UPDATE: Arrest, fatality and injuries at Spion Kop, Lake Country

Mildred Lewis (front) enjoys a spin around Polson Park for her 100th birthday, courtesy of Cycling Without Age pilot Jim Wind, in 2019. The highly popular program rolled out again on June 13, following a two-year pandemic break. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon Cycling Without Age program back with second bike

Pop-up banner image ×