Lane closure planned at Greater Vernon Landfill

Continued upgrades at the entrance of the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility (GVDDF) will lead to a lane closure on Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30.

The outbound scale bypass lane will be closed for paving as crews work to add a third lane, renew signage, and pave gravel areas.

“Delays and long line ups are expected while we complete the finishing touches on the GVDDF entrance project,” said Dale Danallanko, Diversion and Disposal Facilities Manager. “Customers may want to come to the GVDDF later in the week to avoid the lane closure.”

Once the work on the entrance lanes is complete, paving will continue in the yard waste drop off area and access road. Access to the yard waste drop off area through the scale will not be affected during the remainder of the construction. The completion of line painting and the installation of barriers and signage will mark the completion of the entrance upgrades.

Please obey all traffic control personnel and signage during the final days of construction.

For further information, please call 250-550-3700.

