Lane closures coming on Highway 97 at 48th Avenue

Construction continues along 48th Avenue, from 29th Street to HWY 97. (Photo: City of Vernon)

Construction along 48th Avenue is set to continue, and drivers can expect lane closures for a couple weeks.

The City of Vernon is putting in a new drainage culvert, making road improvements and adding a multi-use pathway on the north side of 48th Avenue. The city’s on to the second portion of the project, which has been tentatively scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16. The plan is to finish the work by early October.

The project extends from 29th Street to Highway 97 along 48th Avenue. Lane closures will take place on Highway 97 North, as well as south of 48th Avenue. No lane closures are expected on 48th.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the road closures throughout construction.

READ MORE: Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

READ MORE: Car accident slows traffic on Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.