Construction continues along 48th Avenue, from 29th Street to HWY 97. (Photo: City of Vernon)

Lane closures coming on Highway 97 at 48th Avenue

Overnight construction work expected to begin Monday, Sept. 16

Construction along 48th Avenue is set to continue, and drivers can expect lane closures for a couple weeks.

The City of Vernon is putting in a new drainage culvert, making road improvements and adding a multi-use pathway on the north side of 48th Avenue. The city’s on to the second portion of the project, which has been tentatively scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16. The plan is to finish the work by early October.

The project extends from 29th Street to Highway 97 along 48th Avenue. Lane closures will take place on Highway 97 North, as well as south of 48th Avenue. No lane closures are expected on 48th.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the road closures throughout construction.

READ MORE: Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

READ MORE: Car accident slows traffic on Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Watchdog looks into anti-competition practices in the digital economy

Just Posted

Lane closures coming on Highway 97 at 48th Avenue

Overnight construction work expected to begin Monday, Sept. 16

Smooth sailing at public hearing for ‘rural’ Vernon’s first pot shop

If RDNO OKs Squires Four’s cannabis retail store, it advances to the province for approval

United Way invests $150K for Okanagan fostered youth to go to post-secondary

The Youth Futures Education Fund helps former foster kids pursue post-secondary educations

2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Tractor on fire in Enderby

Firefighters are on scene, more information to come

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Canadian couples trapped in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are safe: daughter

70-year-olds Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today

B.C. conference looks at how First Nations can be involved in cannabis industry

Some First Nations are dead set against it, while some see economic growth opportunities

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kamloops crash involving alleged speeder

Motorcyclist allegedly speeding crashed shortly after a Mountie activated his lights and siren

$8.87 million for mental health programs, resources in B.C. schools

Provincial funding available to all 60 B.C. school districts

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Summerland Steam to play exhibition games on weekend

Junior B team to face Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday and Saturday

Crews tackling multiple ‘spot-sized’ fires near Princeton, Merritt

Spot-sized wildfires measure less than 0.01 hectares or 10 x 10 meters

South Okanagan crews battling multiple wildfires from lightning strikes

Most of the fires are listed as spot-sized, meaning less than 0.01 hectares in size or 10 x 10 meters

Most Read