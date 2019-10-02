Road work continues on 48th Avenue this week. (Morning Star file photo)

Lane closures in effect in Vernon

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

Motorists may experience travel delays this week as construction continues on 48th Avenue between Highway 97 and 29th Street in Vernon.

“The work is part of the City’s investment in infrastructure and active transportation, which helps make Vernon a great place to live,” according to the city.

The project includes a new drainage culvert, road improvements and multi-use pathway on the north side of 48th Avenue.

The second portion of the project is expected to be completed this month, however it will require some daytime temporary lane closures, meaning traffic will be reduced to a single lane today, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3.

Today, there will be temporary lane closures on 48th Avenue, east of Highway 97.

On Thursday, there will be temporary lane closures on 48th Avenue and the south bound lane of Highway 97.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the road closures throughout construction.

“The City would like to thank motorists for their patience and for slowing down while crews work in the area.”

…………………………..

Lumby motorists can also expect some delays on Highway 6.

Shoulder maintenance is taking place today between Quesnel and Bear Valley roads for 10.6 kilometres from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect and motorists can expect 20 minute delays.

READ MORE: Vernon house fire damages estimated at $500K

READ MORE: Pre-order breakfast bag part of annual event

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate
Next story
2 ‘transient’ men arrested after alleged assault on Kin Beach: Vernon RCMP

Just Posted

Vernon dancing stars raise $178,000 for hospice society

The 12th annual Dancing With the Vernon Stars featured eight teams and a sold-out audience

Armstrong cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

B.C. authors capture the fear and drama of the 2017 wildfire season in new book

Chris Czajkowski and Fred Reid will hold an event for their book Oct. 9 at the Greater Vernon Musem

2 ‘transient’ men arrested after alleged assault on Kin Beach: Vernon RCMP

The men have since been released on condition to appear in court

Lane closures in effect in Vernon

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

Oysters, seafood festival coming to Okanagan shores

The Kelowna Seafood Celebration picks up where the Osoyoos Oyster Festival left off

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Man jailed who stole from vehicles in Salmon Arm

Judge issues 30-day sentence plus 12 months’ probation

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

Most Read