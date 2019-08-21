Julia Lane (Facebook)

Lane had excelled in science fairs

Summerland graduate became senior geologist

A woman who died in an airplane crash in the Yukon earlier this month had grown up in Summerland.

Julia Lane, 33, of Vancouver, was the passenger when a Cessna 208 Caravan crashed near the Yukon community of Mayo in early August, during a routine flight.

She was the managing partner of the geological consulting firm of Archer, Cathro and Associates.

Her father, David Lane, said Julia was well liked by those who knew her.

READ ALSO: B.C. geologist one of two killed in Yukon plane crash

“Everyone who knew her said she was a very special person,” he said. “She was smart, savvy and very, very kind.”

Julia developed an interest in science while growing up in Summerland and she participated in science fairs while in school.

The fairs had her competing regionally, nationally and even internationally as she received a silver medal during a fair in Taiwan.

“She was always enthusiastic about the science fairs,” David Lane said.

Initially, her scientific interest was in biology and she worked at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens and at the Summerland Research and Development Centre after high school.

While studying at the University of British Columbia, she developed a love of geology, which led her to a career with Archer, Cathro and Associates.

While the work took her to isolated areas, she developed a special bond with others at the sites, her father said.

A service for Julia will be held this autumn.

