Large construction vehicle stolen from Kelowna worksite

The suspect was caught on video stealing the Skytrak Telehandler

An orange Skytrak Telehandler was stolen from a construction site in Kelowna on the evening of March 19, 2023. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the theft of quite a substantial construction vehicle on Sunday night (March 19).

A male suspect was caught on video breaking into and stealing a large orange Skytrak Telehandler 10054 from a construction site in the 2100-block of Optic Court.

The man entered the site on foot and loaded the machine onto a semi truck and flat deck parked nearby.

Anyone with dash-cam footage on Sunday between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. from the area or along Highway 97 N is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers with file number 2023-14822.

