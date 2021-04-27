Large grassfire burning in Osoyoos

A substantial grass fire is climbing up a hill behind a vineyard in Osoyoos Tuesday afternoon.
The grass fire started after 4 p.m. with fire crews on scene now.
The fire rating in Osoyoos is at level four out of five.
This is the third known wildfire or grass fire in a week for Osoyoos.
It’s not known how this one started or how out of control it is.
More to come.
