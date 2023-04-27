Many people have been worried about a new wildfire in Penticton but BC Wildfire confirms that it is a controlled burn. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Many people have been worried about a new wildfire in Penticton but BC Wildfire confirms that it is a controlled burn. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Large plume of white smoke is controlled burn in Penticton: BC Wildfire Services

Conditions were good Thursday to burn 25 hectares, said the wildfire services

Despite its looming appearance, the big plume of white smoke you see in the eastern mountain of Penticton is a controlled burn.

The very visible smoke has many worried the first wildfire has already erupted in Penticton but BC Wildfire Services confirm they have it under control.

BC Wildfire Service said the conditions aligned well for Thursday to burn about 25 hectares in the Ellis Creek area.

“The burn today will cover an estimated 25 hectares and is located approximately six kilometres east of Penticton. The purpose of this prescribed burn is to improve public safety through a reduction in fuel loading (standing and surface fuel) within the wildland urban interface,” said BC Wildfire.

“People we see more active smoke because they are actually doing ignitions today,” said Nicole Bonnett, fire information officer.

