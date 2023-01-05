The developers of the proposed Port Okanagan project have put three parcels of the unbuilt development up for sale. (HM Commercial image)

The developers of the proposed Port Okanagan project have put three parcels of the unbuilt development up for sale. (HM Commercial image)

Large portion of Vernon’s Port Okanagan project for sale

The developer has put three large parcels of the development on the market

Ground hasn’t yet broken on the ambitious Port Okanagan development in Vernon, but already a significant portion of the project is up for sale.

The Port Okanagan project includes plans for up to 700 multi-family units, 150 hotel units, a conference centre and seven acres of parks, ponds and trail networks at the corner of Okanagan Landing and Lakeshore roads.

The project was praised by several Vernon councillors and got the go-ahead from council in 2022, when council rezoned the land to allow for buildings up to 10 storeys, as well as multi-family residential and commercial uses.

The proposed “waterfront village” also has built-in protections for the surrounding sensitive wetland area.

Having rezoned the land, the developer — Edmonton-based Avillia Lakeside Developments — has put three large parcels on the site up for sale.

Lots A, E and F on the map are for sale, listed by HM Commercial Group at $5.4 million, $2.9 million and $3.8 million, respectively.

According to HM Commercial Group’s brochure, the price of the three lots would equate to less than $22,000 per unit.

The lot that would contain the proposed hotel is not listed for sale, as are the two smaller parcels on the north side of Lakeshore Road.

The multi-family and mixed use lots that are on the market make up a combined 4.8 acres of the nearly 16-acre site.

READ MORE: Resort hotel and village proposed on Okanagan Lake in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon Port Okanagan development project passes third reading

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

developmentFor SaleVernon

 

A conceptual rendering of the Port Okanagan project. (HM Commercial image)

A conceptual rendering of the Port Okanagan project. (HM Commercial image)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Spallumcheen resident drained by years of rust-coloured water

Just Posted

A conceptual rendering of the Port Okanagan project. (HM Commercial image)
Large portion of Vernon’s Port Okanagan project for sale

A Spallumcheen resident is speaking out about the quality of water running through her taps, claiming the brown-coloured water has been undrinkable for more than five years. Meanwhile, the water purveyor says a fix is in the works, but it will take time. (Sheryl Johnson photo)
Spallumcheen resident drained by years of rust-coloured water

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager Dan Proulx (right) presents Toni Schroeder of Coldstream with $1,000 in gift cards as winner of the chamber’s Rally The Valley shop local campaign Dec. 6-23. (GVCOC photo)
Coldstream resident tallies Valley rally prize

The Kelowna housing market went up 14 per cent according to the 2023 BC Assessment. (@khzny/Twitter)
Less demand, more options give hope to Okanagan housing market