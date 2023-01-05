Large portion of Vernon’s Port Okanagan project for sale

The developer has put three large parcels of the development on the market

The developers of the proposed Port Okanagan project have put three parcels of the unbuilt development up for sale. (HM Commercial image)

Ground hasn’t yet broken on the ambitious Port Okanagan development in Vernon, but already a significant portion of the project is up for sale.

The Port Okanagan project includes plans for up to 700 multi-family units, 150 hotel units, a conference centre and seven acres of parks, ponds and trail networks at the corner of Okanagan Landing and Lakeshore roads.

The project was praised by several Vernon councillors and got the go-ahead from council in 2022, when council rezoned the land to allow for buildings up to 10 storeys, as well as multi-family residential and commercial uses.

The proposed “waterfront village” also has built-in protections for the surrounding sensitive wetland area.

Having rezoned the land, the developer — Edmonton-based Avillia Lakeside Developments — has put three large parcels on the site up for sale.

Lots A, E and F on the map are for sale, listed by HM Commercial Group at $5.4 million, $2.9 million and $3.8 million, respectively.

According to HM Commercial Group’s brochure, the price of the three lots would equate to less than $22,000 per unit.

The lot that would contain the proposed hotel is not listed for sale, as are the two smaller parcels on the north side of Lakeshore Road.

The multi-family and mixed use lots that are on the market make up a combined 4.8 acres of the nearly 16-acre site.

Brendan Shykora

developmentFor SaleVernon