Large structure fire in Lake Country

Fire crews are responding to 10839 Hallam Drive

Smoke from Lake Country structure fire seen from across Okanagan Lake. Mario Geko.

Smoke can be seen rising above Lake Country after a reported structure fire broke out, Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews are headed to 10839 Hallam Drive after a call came in that flames were seen coming from a building about 3:40 p.m.

Residents living on Westside Road claim they can see smoke rising from across Okanagan Lake.

Black Press has a reporter headed to the scene and will update with more information shortly.

