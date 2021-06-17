Large structure fire in Lake Country

Smoke can be seen rising above Lake Country after a reported structure fire broke out, Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews are headed to 10839 Hallam Drive after a call came in that flames were seen coming from a building about 3:40 p.m.
Residents living on Westside Road claim they can see smoke rising from across Okanagan Lake.
Black Press has a reporter headed to the scene and will update with more information shortly.
