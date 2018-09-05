Large Vernon grad party results in no issues: RCMP

Patrols conducted by RCMP Sept. 4 result in little to no issues

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP conducted patrols in the area of a local grad party overnight and said there were little to no issues.

On Sept. 4, the Vernon- North Okanagan RCMP were made aware of a local pre-grad party occurring on a local forest service road located on the north Westside of Vernon. Officers conducted a roadblock on Westside road near the Sugar Loaf forest service road for approximately five hours, until the party subsided and was fully shut down.

“Officers report over 200 vehicles were checked at the roadblock who were party goers, with 90 per cent of the vehicles driven by parents or older siblings dropping students off,” says Const. Kelly Brett. “Most parents expressed an appreciation for the police presence and were polite and cooperative during their interactions.”

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is wishing all students a great year ahead as they embark on their next school chapter.

