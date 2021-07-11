Large wildfire erupts above OK Falls in South Okanagan

Stefanie Iverson took this photo from Highway 97. (Facebook)Stefanie Iverson took this photo from Highway 97. (Facebook)
Helicopters are busy at work dropping water on the large fire above OK Falls. (Tara Woiczyk Facebook)Helicopters are busy at work dropping water on the large fire above OK Falls. (Tara Woiczyk Facebook)
This is taken from Kaleden looking over at the new fire that erupted Sunday afternoon above OK Falls. (Suzy Blesseling Facebook)This is taken from Kaleden looking over at the new fire that erupted Sunday afternoon above OK Falls. (Suzy Blesseling Facebook)

Sunday: 2:30 p.m.

A large plume of smoke can be seen billowing above OK Falls Sunday afternoon. The new wildfire erupted around 2:15 p.m. and is visible throughout Penticton and Kaleden.

The fire looks to be coming from up McLean Creek Road in OK Falls. It isn’t known if homes are close to the fire.

According to BC Wildfire Services, the McLean Creek fire is already grown to .50 hectares and its cause is unknown.

Helicopters with water buckets were quick to attack the blaze and are using all the lakes to access water.

Boaters are being asked to stay a far distance from helicopters at work.

The Penticton Western News will update this story as new information becomes available.

A new fire between Cawston and Oliver was listed on the BC Wildfire dashboard Sunday morning and is listed at .2 ha and caused by lightning.

READ MORE: Lightning caused new fire near Oliver

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Better vaccine outreach to younger Canadians needed as first doses slow, says Tam
Next story
Canada, B.C. to match donations to Red Cross for those affected by devastating wildfires

Just Posted

B.C. Wildfire Service helicopters battling the Becker Lake Fire near Vernon have been having problems with watercraft interfering with their ability to draw water from the north end of Kalalmalka Lake. (Wayne Emde photo)
Wildfire crews, RCMP warn watercraft users to avoid north end of Coldstream lake

A plane drops retardant on the Becker Lake fire in Vernon, above Pottery Road, Saturday, July 10. (Tyler Martin/Instagram tylermartinphoto)
Evacuation alert issued for Becker Lake Fire in Vernon

An overturned truck on Highway 6 three kilometres east of Lumby between McInnes Road and Blue Springs Road has resulted in single-lane alternating traffic.
Highway 6 east of Lumby reduced to single-lane alternating traffic

The Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton has featured many vintage and collectible vehicles, including this baby blue Corvette convertable. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation