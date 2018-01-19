Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Investigators are still looking for a motive in relation to the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead and hundreds injured, but that shooter is believed to have acted alone.

In an update provided by officials Friday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he “knows and believes” the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, is the sole person responsible for what’s been deemed the worst shooting in U.S. history.

READ MORE: Revelstoke women escape mass shooting

READ MORE: Castlegar resident describes gunfire, chaos

Officials said Paddock was perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino on Oct. 1 when he unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives.

Police responded and a SWAT team broke into his room to find the gunman dead of suspected self-inflicted injuries

One of the 58 people killed includes 23-year-old Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge. Jessica Kymchuk of Alberta was also killed.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen residents from across the province were left injured.

READ MORE: Las Vegas remembers Jordan McIldoon

READ MORE: Okanagan man goes offline to escape trolls after Las Vegas shooting

Shortly after the shooting, Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, who lives in Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel: “We are completely dumbfounded. We can’t understand what happened.”

Investigators said they were looking into other suspects that could have been in some way involved in the mass-shooting, including Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley.

On Friday, Lombardo announced Danley will not be facing any charges. Lombardo also said there is one person who is of “federal interest” and that charges could be filed in relation to that person, but did not elaborate on further details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
It’s all in the black for Roots & Blues

Just Posted

King’s thrilling tale brought to the Vernon stage

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Misery at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 30

Foundry linked with new youth mental health web site

New website to improve mental health and wellness for young people in B.C.

Police seize illicit drugs from Bella Vista area home

Five people arrested in alleged dial-a-dope operation

Vehicle veers off Highway 97

Passing motorist assists driver to crawl out of flipped car

Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

Political will called for to create and enforce mitigation standards

Your Jan. 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

It’s all in the black for Roots & Blues

While they didn’t rake in the dough, the 2017 event made a modest profit

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Vernon gallery marks milestone

It has been 16 years since Gallery Vertigo opened its doors

Driver issued 90-day prohibition

Slid off Silver Star Road and, police say, failed two roadside breath tests

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Most Read