Last day to drop off Christmas trees in Vernon

Trees chipped and used to create composting material called RDNO-grow

Time is running out to kick Christmas to the curb.

Today is the last day to drop off trees for chipping at the former Kin Racetrack parking lot, 3501 43rd Ave.

The City of Vernon’s free tree disposal program wraps up Jan. 16 before the final trees are chipped in the morning.

“If residents still have a tree to dispose of, they’re reminded to remove all decorations, lights, and the tree stand, and the tree can be dropped off any time today or this evening,” said Christy Poirier, Vernon’s communications manager.

Christmas trees will not be picked up with your residential waste and will not be accepted in curbside organics carts or the community organics bin.

