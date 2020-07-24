Last day to have say on Vernon’s Climate Action Plan

Friday, July 24, 2020, is the last day for residents to complete the City of Vernon Climate Action Survey. (file)

Today’s the last day to have your say on the City of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan.

Throughout the month of July, the city has encouraged residents to join the conversation and take the Climate Action Survey, and so far, 900 residents have completed it, said Long Range Planning and Sustainability manager Laurie Cordell.

“We are so happy that our community is reaching out to talk about its priorities and we would really like for even more people to have their say,” she said.

The online survey presents residents an opportunity to provide feedback on high-level priorities.

“tell us what is important to you and where you could use help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” a City of Vernon statement reads.

The survey will close today but can be accessed at engagevernon.ca/climate-action.

