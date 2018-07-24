Last evacuation order lifted in Summerland

Property on Garnet Valley Road had been evacuated because of Mount Eneas wildfire

The last of the evacuation orders has now been lifted in Summerland.

The property, at 35888 Garnet Valley Road, had been under an evacuation order since last week, because of the Mount Eneas wildfire, burning south of Peachland.

The evacuation order was lifted July 24 at 9:30 a.m.

However, properties on Garnet Valley Road north of Wildhorse Road remain on an evacuation alert. Earlier, those properties had been under an evacuation order and Garnet Valley Road at Wildhorse Road had been closed to all traffic except firefighting and emergency crews.

Evacuation alerts also remain in effect for 23411 and 25200 Callan Rd. and 951 Meadow Valley Rd.

The Mount Eneas fire was caused by lightning on July 17, It is now estimated at 1,793 hectares and is classified as out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire ex exhibiting rank 1 and 2 fire behaviour.

As of July 24, 124 firefighters are at the fire.

The BC Wildfire Service reports that crews are making progress with easier access.

Ground crews, heavy equipment and air support are at the wildfire and the objectives now include maintaining containment on the west flank and continuing to lay hose.