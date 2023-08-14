A blaze in the Skaha area could be seen around midnight on Saturday. A large hedge was on fire. (Facebook)

Late night cedar hedge fire in Penticton under investigation

Neighbours used hoses to douse blaze in multiple bushes and cedars Sunday

During tinder-dry conditions, nearby residents and Penticton firefighters rushed to put out multiple shrubs and tall cedar trees on fire in the Skaha area late Saturday night.

Nearby residents used a hose to help contain the blaze prior to the fire department arriving at 12:03 a.m. to the 2900 block of Wilson Street on Aug. 13.

Flames were around 10 feet high but extinguished quickly by the fire department, said Shane Mills, city communications manager.

The shrubs and cedar trees were damaged by the fire but because of the quick actions of residents and firefighters, there were no exposures to any nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

