Firefighters were quick to douse the blaze before it spread

Vernon firefighters were quick to douse a late-night grass fire within the city Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the 4000 block of 32nd Avenue around 11 p.m. Aug. 2.

A small grass fire had been sparked on the hillside but firefighters doused the blaze and prevented any further spread into the hillside.

READ MORE: Vernon man suspected drowning victim in Kamloops

READ MORE: Lake Country woman dies following Enderby RV fire

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fireVernon